Sunny, cool temperatures for Central Florida ahead of week

It's slated to be a nice and sunny Sunday before we head into the work week!

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs top out in the middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Starry and seasonable with lows near 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEATHER BREAKDOWN: High pressure at the surface continues to dominate, making for lots of sunshine to start our Sunday. We'll likely see clouds bubbling in the heating of the day with the help of some lift overhead. This weak disturbance still impacts us today with the threat for isolated downpours. Most will stay dry, just like our Saturday. As we get into the ridge of high pressure upstairs in the atmosphere, we'll see more sun on Monday. It'll also be warmer as a result.

Highs spike back into the upper 80s and that warming continues into Tuesday. That hotter feel streams in ahead of a cold front hat comes through mainly dry later Tuesday. We could see a couple of showers overnight into Wednesday but chances are low. Bigger story is the cooldown with highs dropping around 10 degrees into midweek. Lows dip back into the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday AM! It'll be gorgeous with dew points likely near 60 degrees. That's the first time since late April...at least for MCO. We'll keep the potential for an isolated shower Thursday and Friday but chances rise just a little by next weekend. A disturbance aloft with likely a stalled boundary reflected at the surface could make for a few downpours Saturday and Sunday. Temps look to return to seasonable levels with a bit more humidity as well.

TROPICS: Little change from yesterday evening but we do have now a 30% chance of formation in the Atlantic. That disturbance looks to gradually organize and move into more favorable environment with less wind shear. Ensemble data suggests that we could have a depression forming here in just over a week as this wave moves toward Hispaniola and Cuba.

Ridging in the atmosphere in the Atlantic and closer to home should prevent it from moving up toward the Sunshine State. This is indicated in the ensemble blends as well. Of course it's something we'll be watching. We're still seeing that potential for a Caribbean depression as well with chances around 50-60%. Same story here as Laurel and I both hit on. Steering flow should usher it toward Mexico and not impact us locally. There is still no outlook here per the NHC.