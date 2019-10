article

As we end October, 2019, many Central Florida ponds, lakes and rivers are quite high. Much of the I-4 corridor from Volusia county through Hillsborough county received more than double the normal monthly rainfall. Of course, Tropical Storm Nestor and the abundant tropical moisture associated with that storm attributed to our wet October. While not a record, Daytona Beach will end the month with nearly 14 inches of accumulated rainfall.