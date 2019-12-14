Severe weather tears through Central Florida

Saturday saw some wild weather as a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of Central Florida.

Around 10:00 a.m., the watch was lifted.

Download app | Live radar

The Flagler County Sheriff says that a possible tornado touched down with damage at "Old Haw Creek/304, Old Dixie/US1, southeast Seminole Woods, Bullow Woods Circle and Gamble Roger's," according to his tweet. "Be careful of power lines and debris!"

RELATED: Damage caused by possible tornado reported in Flagler County

"Most weather damage reports are coming out of Flagler County where a tornado was observed," King said. "Numerous trees down and damage to several structures. Reports of a home with a tree through it."

The National Weather Service must still confirm that it was in fact a tornado. Another one was reported in Alachua County that will need to be verified as well.

Advertisement

As for the rest of the weekend, Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny. There will be an overnight cooldown into Sunday morning.

Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to be the first to know when severe weather is headed for your area.