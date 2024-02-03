Orlando Weather: Sunny Saturday to be followed with stormy Sunday

Severe storms are a strong possibility Sunday following a sunny Sunday in Central Florida.

HIGH SATURDAY: 73

LOW TONIGHT: 58

SATURDAY: A quiet start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs into the low 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be light and out of the east. With so much going on today, get outside and enjoy it given the stormier forecast expected Sunday.

SUNDAY: A lot more going on Sunday with multiple round of rain expect thanks to a Gulf system expected to move across Florida. A shield of rain showers, with some embedded moderate bursts comes across the state from daybreak through noon or so. Then the rain stops and dry time returns early-mid afternoon. A few breaks in sunshine may occur early in the afternoon. Now what we will watch is the potential for more showers and storms to form in central and northern Florida with a front advancing across the state. If more sunshine breaks out, it could add some storm fuel/instability to the atmosphere and increase the chance for some strong or severe storms. There is enough wind energy in the atmosphere that a damaging wind gust or tornado or two could occur, if some more ample sunny breaks develop. This activity would be in areas north of Orlando, if it happened at all, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Otherwise, many areas around and south of downtown Orlando could stay mostly dry, save for a passing shower or downpour the rest of the late afternoon and evening. As of Saturday morning, there is a LEVEL 1 risk of severe weather for our area with damaging winds, large hail, and a possible tornado the main risks.

MONDAY: The upper level low pressure sits and swirls over Florida with mostly cloudy weather and a chance for showers and non-severe storms all day. There is so much cold air aloft in the sky that a few of the showers could also produce small, pea or marble size hailstones, particularly in the afternoon hours.

LONGTERM OUTLOOK: Clouds and breezy weather lingers through Tuesday next week with some large breaking waves of 6-10 feet along all Atlantic facing beaches through Thursday next week. Back to dry and sunnier weather next Wednesday and Thursday as the low pressure finally pulls far enough away and east of Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.