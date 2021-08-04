Rainy skies continue; Flood Watch remains in effect

While areas across the western states continue to see historic wildfires, Florida continues with heavy rain and flood issues.

A literal "pipeline" of moisture continues funneling in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will remain rather high with chances for both the a.m. and p.m. hours.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the western counties through Wednesday evening.

Much of this area has received substantial rain accumulations over the last few days with over 7" in some communities. Local soils are super saturated and standing water is likely to result as more heavy rain piles on top.

If you encounter standing water and are unsure of its depth, turn around and avoid the area.

Rain-filled skies will be an issue at our local theme parks again today. Lightning and heavy rain appear likely at this time. Stay weather aware and when thunder roars, head indoors!

All of the clouds and rain will keep high temps under our typical, seasonal levels in the lower 90s. Expect widespread 80s and loads of humidity this afternoon. Showers and storms could show up at any time!

The latest forecast modeling coming into the FOX 35 Storm Center reveals a wet outlook.

From mid-morning through noon and for the drive home, passing showers and storms will be the name of the game. This pattern looks to break up by late week. The weekend will bring more rain but, coverage looks a bit lower overall. We'll be tracking!

