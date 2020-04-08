Rain, strong storms possible next week

Two cold fronts are in our forecast during the next 5 days with one having the potential to produce some strongs storms. The first front comes through on Friday morning with a few showers and nice cool-down. The second front comes through on Monday and that is the one to watch.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the Panhandle right now for a severe storm threat...but this may be extended farther south into North Central Florida.

The last few fronts have been UNDER-estimated in intensity by most of the forecast models. With temperatures on Easter Sunday in the lower 90's and a strong southwest wind on Monday...it is possible the storms could be stronger than what the models are currently showing.

By late morning on Monday we may have a line of nastiness quickly moving west to east with damaging winds. Fox35 will keep you up to date on this threat and be sure to monitor any rain/storms with your Fox35 Weather App.