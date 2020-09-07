Rain chances return to Central Florida on this Labor Day Monday

article

Looks like some active skies return to Central Florida on this Labor Day Holiday Monday. The area remains sandwiched between an area of low pressure moving up from the South and a stalled cold front over North Florida. Moisture levels remain high with enough energy present to produce another day of showers and storms.

Best rain chances will be near the coast before 12pm with coverage moving inland (West of I-95) as we head into the afternoon hours. Heavy rainfall and lots of cloud to ground lightning will be the primary threats.

Area highs should hit around the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Depending on when and where the heaviest rain sets up, a few areas might not rise above the mid-80s. Heat index or feels like temps will head into the upper 90s to right around 100 degrees during peak heating.

Many will likely try and head out to the beaches at some point today. Be advised...rain chances will be high as showers and storms move in off the Atlantic. Rain could develop at anytime, lightning and heavy downpours along the beaches will be the main issues. Remember, if the thunder roars, head indoors!