Rain chances are in later today and out just in time for the weekend!

Talk about experiencing two different seasons in mere 48 hours! Temperatures across Central Florida are much warmer compared to just yesterday with highs climbing quite close to 80 degrees this afternoon. High pressure North of Florida will provide the State with an Easterly wind today, boosting temps and drawing moisture in for a rising rain chance. Low pressure in the Gulf will take over the weather scene later tonight, increasing the cloud cover and rain chances to 60%+ for the overnight. Temperatures will be quite mild as we head into Friday morning, scattered showers will greet many as well. The Gulf low will merge with a cold front over the deep South and push across Florida on Friday afternoon. Rain chances will begin to fall as drier air slowly works into the the State from the North. Saturday and Sunday will feature gorgeous weather with plentiful sun, breeze and highs tumbling back into the 60s.