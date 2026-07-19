Orlando weather: Weekend wraps up with storms and a growing Gulf threat

Our weekend ends with the potential for hit-or-miss tropical downpours and storms as this area of low pressure in the Gulf continues to organize. It won't be a washout, but a few storms could become strong to severe.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Rain chances hold as we progress into the start of the workweek too, as we remain on the outer edge of this developing storm system.

Tracking the tropics:

Chances for tropical development have increased over the last 24 hours as an area of low pressure has now formed at the surface. Over the next 48 hours, there's now an 80% chance of development.

That is the big change with this developing disturbance. There is also an 80% chance of development over the next 7 days. The Gulf water is warm and that heat is fueling the organization further.

We could see a tropical depression before the weekend wind to a close with "Potential Bertha" possible by Monday. There is some wind shear in the northern Gulf though, but as this storm works west, it will start work into an area of lower shear. That could aid in more strengthening, which is what we'll be watching.

Tropical downpours expected:



As this area of low pressure continues to develop in the Gulf, we'll be on the outer periphery of the heavier tropical moisture. That doesn't mean we can't get some tropical rain though, as more moisture streams into the state.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

This system, with the help of the upper-level flow, will start to shift to the NW, taking the heavier rain along with it. Hit-or-miss tropical downpours and storms are still on the table, mainly this afternoon into the evening.

A couple of storms could turn stronger to even severe later this afternoon into the evening, which is something we'll be watching. The main hazards would be smaller hail and gusty wind. A brief tornado can't be completely ruled out though, especially with a boundary collision, and a bit more wind energy.

HOW MUCH RAIN?

It really all depends on who gets in on a band of rain or not as they circulate across the state. Rainfall totals will still be the heaviest across the Gulf Coast with the lightest amounts on our East Coast Beaches.

Amounts on the Gulf side could top out beyond 3", depending on who gets in on the downpours. Farther to the east, across the Orlando Metro, we'll likely see around 0.5-1" with isolated higher amounts possible. The closer you get to the Space Coast, amounts will trend down toward 0.25–0.50" or so.



BECOMING DRIER, A LITTLE HOTTER NEXT WEEK

Drier air will continue to wrap around this developing area of low pressure in the Gulf through the first half of next week. This will start to cut down on chances of rain. In fact, we'll likely see drier than normal conditions middle to late week.

Chances dip to around 30% Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures coming back up. Highs by midweek look to top out around 95°, which is above average for this time of year.

The warmer than normal temperatures hold into next weekend with afternoon readings staying in the middle to upper 90s. Feels like temps look to get back into the middle to upper 100s.