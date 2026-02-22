Orlando weather: Weekend ends with showers; Storm Team alert for Monday

Image 1 of 2 ▼

This strong cold front started to swing into Central Florida early Sunday with hit-or-miss showers on the docket. They'll likely stick around through around lunchtime with the boundary through the region by mid-afternoon. Sunday afternoon will be brighter, breezier, and cooler as the chill starts to settle in.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Highs Sunday afternoon will be seasonably warm, but much cooler than Saturday, topping out in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds started to clear Sunday night with lows tumbling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wind chills will be rough, around freezing as we hit pre-dawn Monday. Be sure you bundle up if you're heading out. Cold Weather Advisories have been issued as a result.

We've added Monday to the STORM TEAM ALERT to account for the wintry feels.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The breeze will still be strong on Monday behind this cold front, making it feel quite wintry to kick off the workweek. We'll see plenty of sunshine, which will at least make it look nice outdoors. Afternoon readings on Monday struggle to make it out of the middle to upper 50s with temps even colder Monday night.

Lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s, which is why the STORM TEAM ALERT continues.

Wind chills will be brutal, in the middle to upper 20s. With that chill, we're looking at Freeze Warnings potentially getting issued NW of Orlando. Right now, Freeze Watches have been issued for Sumter and Marion Counties, and points NW.

The other aspect of Monday will be the fire danger. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for much of Central Florida because of gusty wind, low humidity, and drought conditions.

Looking ahead — Storm Team Alert

What to Expect:

Temps Tuesday will still be well below normal, only rising into the upper 50s and lower 60s, but beyond that, conditions improve. A ridge of high pressure builds in with highs climbing back toward 70 by midweek with highs in the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Another system looks to move our way by Friday, which brings a higher chance for showers.

This wave of moisture looks to arrive later in the day on Friday with shower chances holding into the first half of next weekend. The front looks to stall out across the area. This could keep things a bit unsettled through the weekend, which is something we'll continue to monitor.