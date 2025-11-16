Orlando weather: Warm, sunny stretch to conclude the weekend

The Brief Highs look to rise back close to 80° under just a few clouds. Sunday night features a mainly clear sky with temps falling to near 60°. Overnight lows will be just a couple of degrees above normal at this time of November.



The warmer and sunshine-filled conditions hold as we progress into Sunday. The WSW flow will keep our temperatures on the rise as this ridge of high pressure builds.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What to Expect:

Highs look to rise back close to 80° under just a few clouds. Sunday night features a mainly clear sky with temps falling to near 60°.

Overnight lows will be just a couple of degrees above normal at this time of November.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

A cold front looks to slide our way from the north on Monday, bringing just a little more cloud cover to the region.

It won't bring us any rain, but it does look to bring a little less humidity to Central Florida. The boundary looks to swing through Monday AM with the breeze turning back around from the north. It doesn't look to really bring any big cool-down though. Highs top out near average (78°), rising into the lower 80s.

Monday night looks a touch cooler with temps in the middle to upper 50s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Behind this front, a ridge of high pressure builds back in, and is the big factor in our weather pattern going forward.

Temperatures continue to warm a result mid to late week. Afternoon readings rise back into the lower to middle 80s mid to late week under plenty of sunshine.

We'll see more clouds next weekend ahead of a storm system that moves our way. Right now, it's not looking like it'll bring us high rain chances, but a few sprinkles could be possible from Saturday night into Sunday.