Orlando weather: Temperatures in the 70s with a chance of showers to start the weekend

The weekend starts off on a mainly dry note, with just a slight chance of showers or a rumble. The wind continues to come in off the ocean with the breeze from the SE a little lighter today.

What to expect: With this flow, temps near the beaches will be a little cooler, topping out in the upper 70s. Inland, highs round out in the lower to middle 80s. As the sea breeze shifts west and some upper-level energy moves in, we could see these stray showers sparking up.

SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST

What to expect: Chances of showers and isolated storms increase tonight as this upper-level wave continues to move our way. With more clouds around, temps will be milder too. Lows only look to dip into the upper 60s with the mugginess in the air increasing.

LOOKING AHEAD

What's next: This disturbance continues to move our way on Sunday, making for more widespread showers and storms. With the "lift" overhead as well as the sea breeze collision, we'll see these storms igniting as we progress into the afternoon. A couple could turn stronger with the instability in the air, possibly producing some gusty wind and small hail. With all the moisture in the air, torrential rain is expected as well.

This is why it's a FOX 35 STORM TEAM IMPACT DAY.

A widespread 1-3" is expected across Central Florida, which is sorely needed. Showers and storms should start to fizzle later in the evening as this energy lifts to the northeast. A cold front then looks to approach the region on Monday and that could bring more isolated showers and storms.

A couple could be strong here too, especially in the NW in our FOX 51 locales. A slim chance lingers on Tuesday as this system shifts to the east.

High pressure then builds in with temperatures on the rise. As this ridge holds later in the workweek, highs look to soar back into the lower 90s under lots of sun.

