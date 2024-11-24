Orlando weather: Sunny temperatures bring comfortable conditions

Today: Sunny but not as cool. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Wind: Light and variable.

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Lows in the lower 40s to the NW but closer to 50 across the metro. Wind: Calm.

Weather Breakdown: High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern, making for an abundance of sunshine and comfy conditions. As it starts to shift east at the surface, the upper ridge builds making for a nice warming trend. Temps jump back into the upper 70s to kick-off the workweek and they're in the 80s by Wednesday and Thanksgiving. A strong cold front then swings our way into Black Friday. This brings the potential for a few showers, but chances aren't looking great right now. The bigger story is the chill as temps drop nearly 10 degrees into Friday. High pressure builds in behind this system, funneling the cooler, Canadian originating airmass into Florida for our Saturday. Afternoon readings dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s.