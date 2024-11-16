Orlando Weather: Sunny conditions on tap for weekend

Today: Mostly sunny, comfy, but a bit breezy. Highs top out near 80. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Starry and chilly. Lows dip back into the middle and upper 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Weather Breakdown: High pressure is building in behind the cold front that got through Thursday into Friday. It'll be a beautiful, comfy stretch with plenty of sunshine. As this ridge starts to build eastbound, we'll have highs starting to warm back into the lower to middle 80s early next week.

We then switch our attention to what will be left of Sara. Tropical Storm Sara still looks to weaken as we progress into the first half of next week. The remnants get ingested into a storm system and associated cold front coming across the country. There are some signals that a new area of low pressure cold form as it's sweeping east but either way, heavy rain as well as gusty wind are on the table for Wednesday. Instability looks to build ahead of the frontal passage and we will have some wind shear so we could have a rouge stronger to severe storm or two. It's something we'll continue to monitor. Behind it, temps tumble and we're expecting drier and chilly conditions into the following weekend. Lows still look to be in the 40s and 50s Friday and Saturday.