Orlando weather: Sunday storm risk, scattered showers on Labor Day

The stalled front that has been draped across Florida is still in place today. Another piece of energy moves our way too, which looks to bring more widespread showers and storms into the afternoon.

It still won't be a washout, but we'll likely see more coverage compared to yesterday with the help of the upper-level support.

Again, a few strong to even severe storms are possible in the heating of the day. The main hazards are gusty wind, frequent lightning, and torrential rain. Highs will be close to normal, rising to near 90°. The activity starts to diminish on Sunday night with lows falling back into the lower to mid-70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

This stalled front finally started to shift into South Florida on Labor Day.

This should help bring our rain chances down just a touch through the first half of the workweek. We're still expecting scattered showers and storms through our Labor Day afternoon and evening. If you have BBQs or gatherings to get out too, keep your eyes on the sky.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

What changes through the first half of the week is our wind flow too. An onshore flow develops and that should help get us into a more typical summer set-up with sea breeze storms.

Another disturbance and associated front drops our way on Wednesday and this brings more widespread showers and storms midweek. Behind this system, we do tap into some drier air as high pressure builds.

That'll bring rain chances back down to near 30% or so by Friday. Temperatures each afternoon hold around "normal", climbing to near 90°. High pressure looks to hold into next weekend, keeping temperatures hot and holding our rain chances down.

Tracking the tropics

A tropical wave is emerging off the coast of Africa and still has a 30% chance of formation. It could become a depression or even storm over the next 7 days with gradual development on the table.

This area of low pressure looks like it'll get picked up from the ridge in the Atlantic and ushered into the northern Atlantic over the next 7–10 days.

That would steer it safely away from the United States. We'll continue to monitor the tropics, but thankfully, things look somewhat quiet as we kick off September. Over the next couple of weeks, there's the potential for more development, so be sure you stay tuned.