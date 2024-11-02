Orlando Weather: Spotty showers clear into evening

Some cloudy skies around central Florida have led to some rain, but that should clear as the evening progresses.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening. Keeping the chance of spotty showers that will start to clear out later on tonight. Temperatures will fall through the upper 60s with the low 70s along the east coast.

Make sure you turn the clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight! Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end and clocks will shift back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Sunrise tomorrow will be at about 6:30 a.m. and sunset will be at about 5:30 p.m. Also, changing the clocks is also a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: Easterly flow continues through the rest of the weekend. This will bring in a few showers and clouds tomorrow afternoon. Conditions will continue to stay breezy through the weekend as well. There's a continued high risk for rip currents on our Atlantic coast that will stay in effect through the weekend.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as we will be experiencing rain from Rafael as it breaks up in the gulf but no direct impacts will be felt here in Central Florida.