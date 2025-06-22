Orlando weather: Soaring temperatures, chance of afternoon storms to conclude weekend

The Brief Hit-or-miss showers and storms are still possible Sunday afternoon though, as the sea breeze boundary moves inland. Overnight, it'll be mainly dry and muggy with lows in the 70s. The drier trend continues through midweek as high pressure holds over the region. Rain chances stay slim to none with highs surging up into the middle to potentially upper 90s in some isolated locales.



What will the weather be like today?

What to Expect:

This area of high pressure continues to take center stage with the clockwise motion around this ridge ushering drier air into the Sunshine State.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are still possible Sunday afternoon though, as the sea breeze boundary moves inland. If you have outdoor plans for Sunday afternoon, just be sure to keep your eyes to the sky. Highs stay just a touch above average, rising back into the lower to mid-90s.

It really is a wash-rise-repeat sort of pattern with this heat dome over the eastern third of the country. Overnight, it'll be mainly dry and muggy with lows in the 70s.

What will the weather be like on Monday?

What to Expect:

As drier air continues to work around this ridge of high pressure to our north, rain chances look even slimmer as we kick off the workweek. Rain chances stay parked around 20%, with isolated activity still possible during the afternoon.

This is thanks to the onshore flow, as the sea breeze works across the state. This should keep any downpours closer to the Gulf Coast versus our East Coast beaches. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s and feel like temps are still up around the century mark.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

What to Expect:

The drier trend continues through midweek as high pressure holds over the region. Rain chances stay slim to none with highs surging up into the middle to potentially upper 90s in some isolated locales.

This ridge in the atmosphere starts to breakdown late in the week, with chances of rain starting to rise a bit by Friday into next weekend. With the set-up in the tropics, conditions continue to stay quiet with no development expected over the next 7 days.

