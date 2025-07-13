Orlando weather: severe storms possible as tropical system eyes the Gulf

article

The Brief Showers and storms then ignite in the afternoon, lasting through the evening. Highs look to be just a touch cooler with a bit more moisture and more rain around. Monday will likely start mainly dry, but through the late AM into the afternoon, numerous showers and storms will be around. This is when flooding could be a possibility in the heaviest rain. The Storm Team will continue to monitor this upper-level disturbance closely through the first half of the workweek. As it moves into the Gulf, and works around this ridge of high pressure, that's where we could see some tropical organization.



Our day started dry on Saturday, but it did end with hit-or-miss showers and storms. We do it all over again today, but the coverage of the showers and storms looks to be more widespread. This is thanks to a disturbance rounding the ridge of high pressure that is in control to our west. It still won't be a washout with a dry and bright start expected.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What To Expect:

Showers and storms then ignite in the afternoon, lasting through the evening. Highs look to be just a touch cooler with a bit more moisture and more rain around.

A few storms could turn strong to severe with gusty winds being the primary hazard.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

The threat of more widespread showers and storms holds into the start of the workweek. This is thanks to deep, tropical moisture streaming up into Florida. The same disturbance that brought the rain today will still be impacting us tomorrow, and it's one that we're watching closely.

This is because it looks to slide across the state Monday into Tuesday, working into the Gulf. This is where it could organize further into something potentially tropical.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Monday will likely start mainly dry, but through the late AM into the afternoon, numerous showers and storms will be around. This is when flooding could be a possibility in the heaviest rain.

There is a SLIGHT RISK of flash flooding from the Weather Prediction Center. Highs look to top out right around 90°.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

The Storm Team will continue to monitor this upper-level disturbance closely through the first half of the workweek. As it moves into the Gulf, and works around this ridge of high pressure, that's where we could see some tropical organization.

The water in the Gulf has now warmed up into the middle 80s, which is fuel for this disturbance to work off of. Chances are slim, but NHC now has this low-end risk next week.

Currently, there is under a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days. Either way, tropical moisture looks to bring more widespread showers and storms Monday through Wednesday of next week. With all the clouds around, temps look to be a little cooler.

Highs look to round out near 90° before rebounding later in the week.