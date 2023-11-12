Orlando weather: Rain chances on the rise by midweek due to low pressure system

Today's high: 81 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees



TODAY:

Cloudy skies will take over Sunday, which will allow for cooler weather than what we've experienced lately. Highs will range from the mid 70s north to low 80s south this afternoon. An isolated shower or two will be possible south of Orlando by mid-afternoon, but most should remain dry. NE winds will be on the increase later in the day with gusts of 20 mph possible.



BEACHES:

Cloudy and breezy conditions along our coast today. This will result in rough seas with a moderate rip current risk and surf of 2-5 feet. Rain chances appear unlikely.



THEME PARKS:

A more comfortable day at the parks thanks to cloud coverage. We can't rule out an isolated shower by 3 pm so keep an eye on that radar. High 82 degrees with a light NE breeze.



OUTLOOK:

Cloudy weather will continue to begin this week along with gusty winds in the afternoons. Rain chances will be on the rise by midweek with a low pressure system expected to move east from the western Gulf towards Florida. Our wettest period will be Wednesday and Thursday with rounds of showers and storms. Heavy rain looks likely with stronger storms possible. Models are still a bit apart on rain totals, but overall 1-3" appears likely for Central Florida by Friday. Keep with us for updated totals as we get closer to the event.



TROPICS:

Models continue to suggest a low pressure system will develop in the Caribbean this week and could develop into something tropical. Overall trends have this system developing and moving northeastward over Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola before heading out into the Atlantic by next weekend. There is a possibility it could become a named system, but uncertainty exists. Either way, it does not look likely to be a threat to Florida. We will keep watching so look out for more updates to come.