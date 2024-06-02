Orlando weather: More isolated storm chances this week with rising heat

SUNDAY:

Winds will remain out of the east today with high pressure over the western Atlantic. This will keep humidity mostly in check, but highs still are expected to be couple degrees warmer as most reach 90 inland this afternoon. A shower or two will be possible along the seabreeze by mid-afternoon with the highest chances along and west of I-4.

BEACH FORECAST:

Dry along the coast with a breezy onshore wind. These winds will lead to rough coastal conditions and a moderate rip current risk. Surf is up to 3 feet.

THEME PARK FORECAST:

Another warm day at the parks with a mix of sun and clouds. We can not rule out a late afternoon shower or storm, but most of the day should be dry with a high near 90.

WHAT'S AHEAD:

Heat will continue to build this week with highs gradually climbing back into the mid 90s. Each day will offer a chance of rain thanks to the seabreeze, but overall chances appear more scattered than widespread. That means many could be dry for most of the week. Dry conditions will keep our drought and fire concerns going.

IN THE TROPICS:

The hurricane season has officially started as of June 1st. For now, no immediate worries as nothing is expected to develop in the next week. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team all season for the latest updates.