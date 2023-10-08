Orlando weather: Monday lows to be in the 50s and 60s

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Fall has finally arrived in Florida! Behind last night's front, many have seen a major drop in humidity. We'll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s to to near 80 this afternoon. We can't rule out a stray shower or two south of Orlando, otherwise most stay dry. Clouds will clear out some tonight which will allow for even cooler temperatures to wake up to Monday. Lows are expected to drop into the mid 50s north to low 60s along and south of Orlando. Monday will feature more fair weather before a warming trend returns this week. More down below on our rising rain chances as well.



BEACHES:

Fair weather is expected along the coast with highs reaching near 80 this afternoon. Don't expect too much sunshine today with broken clouds into this afternoon. Cloudier conditions combined with the north wind may make it a touch cool if you plan on getting in the water. In terms of the surf conditions, a moderate rip current risk is present Sunday with surf up to 3-4 feet. Remember to swim near a life-guard tower.



THEME PARKS:

Fair and comfortable weather is expected at the parks today. You'll want to take advantage of this weather! Highs will reach near 80 under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are unlikely.



OUTLOOK:

As we look ahead to this week, we'll see more sunshine Monday with still dry air in place. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s. We begin warming Tuesday with winds shifting back to the east. Highs will warm back into the mid 80s. A Gulf low pressure system is expected to develop in the Bay of Campeche this week and move towards Florida by Wednesday. This will bring tropical moisture and heavy rain back into Central Florida through Friday. Models indicate we could see 1-3" of rain by next weekend. Highs will also return to the upper 80s during this time. However, there is a good chance another meaningful cold front could arrives next weekend and bring a shot of cooler air back to our area.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The next tropical wave we are monitoring is off the west coast of Africa. It has a 80% of developing over the next 7 days and could become a depression by early this week. Most models take this feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic. In terms of the Gulf system, it is unlikely to be fully tropical in nature, but still should be a rain maker! Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.