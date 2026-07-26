Orlando weather: Hot, humid and stormy end to the weekend

Afternoon and evening downpours and storms return today, with slightly higher chances than yesterday. Daily downpours continue into the new work week as highs continue to climb into the low and middle 90s.



SUNDAY STORMS & HEAT

A 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms will take place this afternoon and evening, mainly between the hours of 1pm-8pm. A few strong storms are possible, mainly from Orlando points north, including Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Flagler, Marion plus northern parts of Brevard, Lake, and Sumter Counties.

This is where the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 1 out of 5 risk for a few strong to severe storms. The main threats are strong wind gusts of 50–60 mph+, repeated rounds of heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding, and dangerous frequent lightning.

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Highs in the mid 90s paired with humidity keep things steamy this afternoon. Feels-like temperatures could approach dangerous levels, peaking at a range of 106-110°.

DAILY DOWNPOURS INTO THE NEW WORK WEEK

A summer-like set-up continues this week with daily rounds of afternoon and evening storms. Scattered showers and storms are likely each day this week with plenty of moisture to work with.

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That being said, it's important to mention some data keeps the Atlantic sea-breeze pinned to the coast. The sea-breeze usually acts as a driving force, helping to spark these showers and storms, meaning slightly lower chances by midweek. It's a trend we'll watch for in the coming days.



QUIET IN THE TROPICS



No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days. But just because it's quiet doesn't mean we let our guard down. It's important to stay prepared through the entire hurricane season and to check in with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest.