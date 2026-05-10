Orlando weather: Hot, humid Mother’s Day with evening storms possible

If you're getting out to brunch to celebrate Mom, you'll be—okay, but it'll be humid, and you could see a bit of fog. The bigger concern is the storms for dinner plans with family as we'll be watching the seabreeze once again. This, as well as some upstairs energy in the atmosphere, will help spark scattered showers and storms.

A Marginal Risk is in place across all of Central Florida for the threat of gusty wind and small hail.

Highs will stay hot, rising into the lower 90s with feels like temps likely in the upper 90s. As we lose the daytime-driven instability, storms should fade away Sunday night with lows dipping back into the lower to middle 70s.

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What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

A cold front moves into the area late later Monday and that brings another round of showers and storms.

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That front, with the help of the seabreeze, will help get the storms going. Once again, these have the potential to become severe. A low-end risk of severe weather is in place with gusty wind and hail being the primary hazards.

Highs look to rise into the lower to middle 90s ahead of this front with heat indices into the upper 90s once again. Showers and storms linger through Monday night into Tuesday as this slow-moving front finally swings through.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

We'll likely see lingering showers and storms on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon with the help of some upper-level "energy". It won't be a washout, but we're expecting scattered showers and storms to develop as this disturbance moves through.

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The plus side is that it'll be cooler, and more seasonable, with temps dipping back into the middle to upper 80s.

Another piece of energy moves in on Wednesday and this could spark a few showers and storms. Chances are lower, around 30%. We hold onto the slim chance of a shower or storm on Thursday, but chances continue to come down as a whole.

High pressure has started to build back through late this week with more sunshine on the table from Friday into next weekend. Afternoon readings look to jump back into the lower 90s as this ridge of high pressure takes over.