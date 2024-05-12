Orlando weather: Happy Mother's Day!

MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST: Slightly cooler temperatures today, but still warm for Mother's Day. A few sprinkled with extra clouds will be possible late morning into the afternoon. Most keep dry. Highs return to the upper 80s to near 90.

BEACH FORECAST: It will be cooler today along the coast with a northeast wind. Highs reach into the low to mid 80s. Surf is up to 2 feet with a moderate risk of a rip current.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue into the night allowing for more mild weather. If we were to be lucky enough to have aurora appear as far south as Florida, visibility does not look as promising. Lows will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

THIS WEEK: A busier weather pattern returns this week with daily chances of rain in the forecast. A few afternoon storms are possible each day this week. Despite a more active forecast, latest models suggest the best rain chances may keep to our north midweek. It will be hot and humid either way with higher levels of humidity and heat with highs in the 90s all week.