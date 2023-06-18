Orlando weather: Happy Father's Day!

Today's high: 89 degrees



Tonight's low: 74 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The Father's Day forecast will not be as active thanks to drier air that has moved in from the north. We could still see isolated storm chances by this afternoon with the peak heating of the day. The best chance of storms may come this evening around sunset. Any storm that forms today could be strong to even severe with damaging winds the main risk. We also will monitor conditions for localized flooding given how much rain we saw in recent days.



BEACHES:

The beach forecast looks more promising with only isolated rain chances throughout the day. The surf looks inviting, but there still is a moderate rip current risk. Highs will reach near 90 along the coast with partly cloudy skies.



THEME PARKS:

Overall better weather for the parks today. Storm chances are possible beginning around lunch time, but most of the afternoon looks quiet. Highs should reach 90 today under partly cloudy skies.



OUTLOOK:

Our rain chances will increase again this week with daily storms expected thanks to a stubborn system over the Southeast. Heavy rain will be likely every day so keep that umbrella close! It will be humid and warm all week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Stay hydrated and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use our interactive radar feature.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical wave producing an area of showers and storms near the west coast of Africa. It now appears likely a tropical depression will form in the next couple of days with the NHC giving it a 80% chance of development in the next two days. The system is expected to trek westward into the middle of the Atlantic. Models favor the storm strengthening and turning north out to sea. We will keep monitoring trends so keep with us! Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for your tropical updates.