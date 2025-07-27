Orlando weather: FOX 35 Weather Impact Day, warning of extreme heat

article

Another day of above-normal high temperatures and heat indices are on the way for the second half of the weekend across Central Florida.

Highs will reach the low 90s near the coast and will approach the upper 90s for inland areas. Once we factor in the elevated humidity levels, feel-like temperatures will range from 107-111°.

There won't be much relief from the heat in terms of rain chances either.

Isolated downpours and storms will be few and far between today at only a 20% chance.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What To Expect:

Skies turn mostly clear as we'll remain dry overnight. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, dipping down into the mid to upper 70s for lows.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Our stretch of exceptionally hot temperatures will continue into Monday and Tuesday as some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far take hold. Plan for a high of 97° tomorrow and 98° Tuesday.

Our feel-like temperatures will be even hotter, likely reaching levels as high as 112°+ in some places.

Showers and storms will be few and far between for Monday at a 20% chance. Slightly higher chances of scattered showers and storms are on the way for Tuesday at a 50% chance.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar