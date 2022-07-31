Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures with potential for afternoon storms Sunday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns: Another hot day with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees in most areas. We can't rule out a few inland afternoon showers/storms. Area highs hit near 96 inland, closer to 90 along the coast. Be sure to wear that sunblock and drink plenty of fluids!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Unlike Saturday, we could see rain make an appearance this afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 90s. Park visitors should hydrate and apply a good

quality sunscreen.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Can't ask for better weather today with abundant sunshine and little to no rain chance. Extreme UV means sunscreen will be a must! Surf remains in the 1-2' range as Southeast swell pushes in from the Central Atlantic. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range, especially late morning and again in the early evening.



LOOKING AHEAD: The dry air that has helped keep rain chances in check gradually loses its grip this week. This will lead to rising rain chances with more humidity.

In the tropics....still silent with tropical storm formation not expected for at least the next 5 days.