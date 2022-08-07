Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot day ahead with afternoon storms expected

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Another hot and humid afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Best chance of storms over inland FL with heavy rain and lightning the main risks. Feels like temperatures may reach 100-105 degrees.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It'll be really hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. With humidity, it'll feel like 104°. A few stray storms could develop around 1-6pm at the Attractions. Lightning will be the main threat.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The east coast sea breeze will keep better rain chances away from the coast. Only a limited storm chances late in the morning. Highs will climb to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Moderate rip current risk so be on alert.

LOOKING AHEAD: An upper level disturbance will enhance our rain chances to begin the workweek. Rain chances will lower by midweek. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s.

TROPICS: We are starting to see an uptick in activity in the tropics. The NHC is monitoring a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. The disturbance has been given a 40% of development over the next 5 days. This could become a tropical depression in the week ahead. Just a reminder that this season has ways to go!