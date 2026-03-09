Polk County substitute teacher accused of lewd and lascivious conduct

The Brief A Polk County substitute teacher has been accused of inappropriate conduct. Emmanuel Sanchez, 32, of Lakeland, was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor. Sanchez will no longer serve as a substitute or in any capacity, the school district said.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a substitute teacher after multiple students at two middle schools alleged inappropriate conduct.

Emmanuel Sanchez, 32, of Lakeland, was taken into custody on Friday. He was a recently a substitute teacher at Kathleen Middle School and Lake Gibson Middle School.

The backstory:

Authorities said Sanchez was identified after a 13-year-old student reported last month that he sat next to her with his thigh touching hers and rubbed her thigh while making sexual comments.

Detectives interviewed seven additional students in the classroom and said their statements corroborated the report.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives received reports from two 12-year-old male students describing inappropriate touching and comments. Two other students said they observed Sanchez visibly aroused in the classroom.

On Friday, detectives contacted Sanchez at his home and said he confirmed details about the girl but denied touching her and denied the incidents involving the boys.

Emmanuel Sanchez

Sanchez was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor,

What they're saying:

The investigation is ongoing.

"We are reviewing other interactions he has had with other students. We encourage other students to come forward if they have been inappropriately approached by or touched by this man. We want to make sure he is held accountable and that he does not have this kind of access to other children," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to Polk County Public Schools, Sanchez will no longer serve as a substitute or in any capacity in PCPS schools.



"This is disgusting behavior. We expect substitute teachers and all individuals who work with students to protect them and act appropriately. We will always cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students and keep individuals like this out of our schools," said Superintendent Fred Heid.