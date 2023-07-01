Orlando Weather Forecast: High levels of heat expected through the weekend

article

Today's high: 94 degrees

Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Dry air will help keep storm chances in check through Sunday, but that means the heat will take over. High levels of heat are expected all weekend and into next week. Highs will climb well into the 90s inland with heat index values in the triple digits. Coastal areas enjoy the upper 80s as northeast ocean breezes keep things in check there. Despite the inviting weather, there is a high rip current risk for our beaches so swimming is not recommended.





BEACHES:

Sunny and quiet weather will make for excellent weather this holiday weekend at the beach. However, a long swell will lead to a high rip current risk so be mindful of your surroundings and avoid swimming if you can. Sunscreen is also a must as sunburn can develop in 15 minutes or less for some. Low tide will occur early in the afternoon.





THEME PARKS:

No rain chances for the parks this weekend, but it will be plenty hot and humid! Highs climb into the mid-90s with feels like temps in the low 100s in the afternoons. Make sure to hydrate!





OUTLOOK:

After a dry weekend, typical summertime storms will return next week beginning Monday with the rise of tropical moisture. The heat will remain with highs remaining in the 90s all week long. Expect possible late afternoon storms on the 4th of July so plan accordingly!





TRACKING THE TROPICS:

It remains quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic so keep with us at FOX 35!