Orlando Weather Forecast: Heat index soars; here's how hot it will get Monday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 97 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns: Super hot day ahead with inland highs reaching for the mid-upper 90s. Heat index soars back into the triple digits with ease. Showers and storms return to the region today with a bigger increase looking likely as we head into Tuesday. Rain chances today will be lowest along the coast at 20%, gradually growing higher as you head inland and West. Much of the rain develops mainly after 2pm. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and even some small hail could accompany some of the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Rain chances will be at 40% near 97 degrees. Some of the stronger storms will produce a lot of rain in a short amount of time, lightning strikes and perhaps some small hail. Park visitors should seek shelter if threatening skies approach.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches look pretty good today with plenty of sun and heat, rain chances look limited at 20%. Best rain potential looks to occur between 2-4pm as a few showers and or a rogue storm develops. Surf is in the 1-2' range as a little swell from the East slides into the local beaches. Rip current risk hold at a moderate level.



LOOKING AHEAD: Moisture levels will continue to increase by the day, rain chances respond in an upwards directions. Typical Summer-time daily storms featuring heavy rain and lots of lightning. The tropics remain silent with storm formation NOT expected for the next 5 days.