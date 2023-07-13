Orlando weather: Expect a mix of sun, clouds and thunderstorms across Central Florida

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 78 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We are back to our summer pattern in Central Florida.

Highs hit near 95 degrees away from the coast and closer to 90 degrees along our east-coast beaches.

Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds with rain and thunderstorms sparking up during the evening hours.

The sea breezes will collide over the middle of the state after 7 p.m. with coverage at 60%. Lows tonight dip into the mid-upper 70s.

BEACHES:

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds at our Central Florida beaches today.

Highs on the sand reach the low-90s. Rain chances peg out near 50% and mainly after 2 p.m.

Some of the storms will feature lightning and heavy rain at times. Rip current risk trend low-moderate.

Don't forget a good quality sunscreen as our UV Index is at an extreme level through the weekend.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid at the parks on this Thursday.

Highs near 95 degrees with heat index values around 107 degrees.

Storms pepper into the area near the attractions after 3 p.m., with the collision of the sea breezes expected around 7 p.m.

Heavy pockets of rain and lightning will be the norm.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will continue rise into the weekend.

We've declared both Saturday and Sunday FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS to address some dangerous levels of heat. Actual highs are expected to hit in the 95- to 96-degree range.

Humidity on top of the hot temps will bring the heat index into the 110 degree range in some cities.

It'll be good policy to limit outdoor activities during this time as heat illness could pose a big risk to your health. Stay hydrated and don't forget sunscreen.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The NHC is monitoring invest system 94-L in the distant Atlantic.

It is given a 60% of development over the next 7 days, it could become a subtropical depression during that time.

This will not be a threat to the US. By the weekend, this system will move into cooler water which would limit additional development.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more on the tropics!