Orlando weather: Dry start to the morning in Central Florida with possible afternoon storms

TODAY:

After a dry start to our morning in Central Florida, shower and storm chances will be on the increase this afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain, but those who do can expect some slow-moving downpours packed with lightning. While severe chances remain low, a few storms could have some wind gusts up to 30-40 MPH. Storms will likely begin to develop by roughly 2-3pm. From there, these showers and storms will slowly push further to the northeast, before eventually winding down by 9-10pm tonight. High temperatures will be seasonable overall, with highs a degree or two either side of 90-degrees.



FATHER'S DAY:

Tomorrow's forecast will be mostly dry and seasonable across Central Florida. The only hiccup that could get in the way of dinnertime plans would be the isolated chance of showers and storms. These won't be widespread, but will still bring some brief periods of heavy rain and lightning to areas who get caught underneath these storms. Temperatures will be warm, yet seasonable, with highs near 90-degrees.



LOOKING AHEAD:

The new work week features daily chances of a few isolated showers and storms along with high temperatures that will near normal for afternoon highs. Winds will be gusty as well, especially for the first half of the week. Wind gusts may reach peak speeds of around 30 MPH.



TROPICS:

According to the latest update from the NHC, a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days exists for the system heading into the Bay of Campeche in the SW Gulf of Mexico. Low pressure is set to develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday or into early parts of this week. Conditions are favorable for gradual development, which means a tropical depression might be able to form during the early to middle part of next week as it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward. The first name this year is, "Alberto."



The chance of formation within the next 48 hours is low, at 0%.

The chance of formation within the next 7 days is medium, at 50%.