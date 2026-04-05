Orlando weather: Dry Easter morning, storms expected by evening

Rain chances are climbing for our Easter Sunday, but it won't be a washout. If you have any egg hunts planned, or you're getting out to an Easter Service, it'll be dry but warm and muggy.

Temps climbed back above normal today with the wind coming in from the SE. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, but the exception is the coast where it'll be a touch cooler.

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Expect highs in the lower 80s at the beaches. Conditions start to become unsettling later this afternoon into the evening as the sea breeze works inland and the showers/storms ignite.

A few could linger through the overnight with lows staying mild. Readings dip back into the middle to upper 60s with the mugginess holding too. Some patchy fog is also on the table with all the moisture in the air.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

More numerous showers and storms develop as we kick off the workweek.

This is as the cold front starts to sweep into Central Florida. The morning looks dry, so if you're out at the bus stop, you shouldn't have any issues.

That changes for the afternoon and evening as showers and storms develop once again.

A couple could turn strong with smaller hail and gusty wind. Heavy rain is also on the table, so be careful traveling. Highs will be a touch cooler with more clouds with temps in the lower to middle 80s. Downpours lingered into Monday night, with lows dipping back into the lower to middle 60s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

The unsettled weather pattern holds through the first half of the workweek as this front hangs up across the Sunshine State. With that, multiple rounds of showers and storms are on the table.

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Upper level energy continues to work through the atmosphere each day too, enhancing the lift across the region. Heavy rain is on the docket with all the moisture in the air too, so we'll need to monitor the flooding potential as we approach midweek.

Rain chances do come down a little bit on Thursday but scattered showers and storms are still in the forecast as the onshore flow continues. This frontal boundary starts to "wash out" as we progress through late week with drier conditions developing from Friday into Saturday.

There's still a slim chance of showers, but it should be drier as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Temps stay near average, topping out in the lower 80s Thursday through Saturday.