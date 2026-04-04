Orlando weather: Dry Easter morning before storms develop in the afternoon

A few lingering showers are possible overnight. These will remain very isolated and overall light. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 60s for lows.

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What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

Beautiful morning. Not a washout. Morning plans look good, including church, egg hunts, and brunch.

The afternoon is a different story. Expect scattered showers and a few storms to develop later in the day. High near 86.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Rain chances ramp up. Scattered storms around, especially in the afternoon. High 81 with about a 40 percent chance of rain. On Tuesday you can expect more widespread showers and storms as a front gets closer. Cooler too. High near 75 with rain chances around 60 percent.





Wednesday will still be unsettled with lingering showers and storms. High 76. Rain chance around 70 percent. On Thursday, drying out begins. A few leftover showers possible, but better overall. High 80 with a 30 percent chance.



Friday is set to be partly sunny, there is still a small chance of a stray shower. High 82.



A cold front brings several rounds of rain early in the week, and honestly, we need it. The drought is getting worse, and some areas could pick up a few inches of rain before this pattern breaks.