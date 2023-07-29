Orlando weather: Decent chances of afternoon storms

Today's high: 92 degrees



Tonight's low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns:

A steady diet of tropical moisture remains overhead this weekend which will allow for decent chances of afternoon storms. For Saturday, expect storms to begin developing early in the afternoon (especially along I-4). Heavy t-storms and showers will be most likely from I-4 towards the Space Coast. Main hazards will be frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rain. Temperatures ahead of rain chances will be plenty hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and triple digit head index values. Keep cool!



BEACHES:

Rip current risk remains moderate through this weekend. Highs seaside will reach near 90. Storm chances will be likely by mid-afternoon with lightning and heavy downpours possible. Surf remains around 2 feet. High tide is around 6pm, low tide settles in around 11am.



THEME PARKS:

Hot temps and lots of humidity at the attractions today. Showers and storms appear likely by 1pm (60% coverage) and should continue through late afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s before the rain arrives, then cooler with temperatures in the 80s under cloudier conditions the rest of the day. Heavy rain and lightning are both likely.



OUTLOOK:

High levels of humidity remain in place through this weekend which will keep likely rain chances going. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s with triple digit heat index values. No major changes to this forecast as we head into August.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring a distant, Eastern Atlantic tropical wave. This feature now has a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days. It is expected to become a tropical depression next week and stay out at sea. The team will continue tracking, keeping you updated along the way. The remainder of the tropics remains quiet for now.