Orlando weather: Dangerous heat, low rain chances this weekend

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This dominant ridge of high pressure holds through the weekend, which keeps conditions an oppressive feeling. A major to extreme heat risk is expected across Central Florida this weekend, with heat indices in the upper 100s and low 110s.

Some isolated spots may be able to sneak up even hotter than that. Heat Advisories are in effect through 8 PM Saturday evening, and we'll likely see more get issued on Sunday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and not overdo it outside.



RAIN CHANCES GOING BACK DOWN

With this area of high pressure in control, drier air will try and stifle our storm chances this weekend into next. We'll have to depend on the sea breezes to try to get things going, which still could fire up a few showers and storms.

Rain chances look to hold around 20% Saturday and Sunday, with this trend holding into next week. The chance for showers and storms starts to come back up later in the workweek as this ridge starts to breakdown. Scattered showers and storms are on the docket once again, by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

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There are two areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic.

INVEST 92L - Southern Atlantic: There's now only a 10% chance of development over the next two days and over the next seven days for an area of low pressure that's forming across the southern Atlantic. This is lower than previous days because the system has encountered drier air and wind shear, and will continue to do so in the coming days. So the chances of Tropical Storm Dolly forming from this particular system are becoming less likely as it moves towards the Caribbean.

INVEST 94L - Eastern Atlantic: Another tropical wave just to the east of Invest 92L and this one was a more organized wave, but it's encountering some shear and drier air now and development chances have decreased. They're now down to just 20% chance over the next two days as well as the next seven days. Data just like Invest 92L shows that this disturbance will get sheared apart. If it were able to hang on through the wall of wind shear though, some data does suggest reorganization. It's something we'll be watching. The next name on the list is Dolly.