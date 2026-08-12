Woman found unresponsive inside Amazon delivery vehicle in Lake County, deputies say

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The Brief A woman died after she was found unresponsive in an Amazon delivery vehicle Monday evening, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to an area near Clark Road in Fruitland Park after someone reported an Amazon vehicle had been parked for a while. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.



A woman died Monday after she was found unresponsive in an Amazon delivery vehicle in Lake County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to an area near Clark Road in Fruitland Park after someone reported that an Amazon vehicle had been parked "for an extended period of time."

Deputies and Lake County Fire Rescue found a woman unresponsive in the vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released.

FOX 35 has reached out to Amazon for comment but has not received a response.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing. A cause of death has not been determined.