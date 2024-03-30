Orlando weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures on the way for Easter Weekend

TODAY: Sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for the start of the weekend across Central Florida. After morning temperatures in the 50s, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s along the coast and into the low 80s for inland areas. Sunshine won't be in short supply either! Plan for mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend, keep the shades and sunscreen handy.

EASTER SUNDAY: Tomorrow morning begins on a cool note, especially near the beaches. Temperatures to start Sunday will be in the low and mid 50s. So if you're heading to any sunrise services, it's a good idea to throw on the jacket or sweater. Once the sun is up, temperatures will warm up quickly with afternoon high temperatures climbing back into the low and mid 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: April begins Monday and it's going to be a hot start to the month! Plan for highs near 90° Tuesday afternoon. With high pressure still in control, it will be a dry stretch as well with plenty of sunshine through Tuesday. Our next system arrives Wednesday bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the region. It's still early, but we'll keep an eye on the chance of any strong storms that may be possible. Stay tuned for more in the coming days as the FOX 35 Storm Team provides updates regarding this system.