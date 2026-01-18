Orlando weather: Cold front brings rain Sunday, freeze threat early Monday

A cold front continues to make its way into Central Florida this morning, and it continues the trek eastbound into the afternoon. This storm has been bringing snow to the South, including us here in Florida. There has been heavy snow at time this AM, across the Panhandle with some minor accumulations.

It'll be just cold rain for the FOX 35 Viewing Area though. Showers and bursts of moderate rain look to work through the region late this AM, tapering off by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures then start to tumble on the backside of the front with highs near 70 in Orlando, ahead of it. Highs NW of the metro will struggle, only getting into the 50s-60s.

Wind chills by the afternoon and evening look to slide back into the 40s and 50s. Sunday night will be much colder as the wind from the NW starts to lighten up some.

The start to the workweek will feel brutal behind this cold front, just like how our Friday panned out. By the time we awaken on Monday, temps look to fall back into the low to mid-30s around Orlando, with some of our NW neighborhoods dipping into the upper 20s.

Freeze Watches have been issued for just about all of Central Florida, including Orlando. Wind chills will only be in the 20s, so be sure you bundle up if you're heading out the door early.

Highs will struggle, only rising into the middle to upper 50s on Monday afternoon, but we'll see plenty of sunshine. Be sure you cover up your plants on Sunday night.

Looking ahead

Temperatures slowly moderate through the week as a ridge of high pressure starts to build in. That'll keep things pleasant and dry for the first half of the workweek. Afternoon readings rebounded into the lower to middle 60s by Tuesday with highs in the 70s Wednesday.

The warming trend continues ahead of our next storm system, which looks to bring the chance for rain by Thursday.

There's a 40% chance in the forecast with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder as well. A couple of showers could linger into early Friday before this system departs. We don't get much if any cool-down behind this disturbance, with highs likely to stay into the middle to upper 70s. By next weekend, highs look to climb back into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.