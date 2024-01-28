Orlando weather: Cold air returns and sends temps back into the 40s

SUNDAY'S HIGH: 70°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 45°

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Scattered showers will continue this morning ahead of a front sweeping across Central Florida. For most, rain will come to an end by lunch time. Into the afternoon there will be increasing sunshine from west to east. Breezy winds will keep temperatures from warming today with most holding steady in the upper 60s to low 70s from the Cape south. Winds could be gusty at times. If you have plans this evening, be sure to bring the jacket as temperatures will drop quickly with the setting sun.Cold air returns tonight with lows expected to fall into the low to mid 40s. Winds will make it feel even cooler with feels like temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s to begin Monday. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will barely get into the 60s tomorrow.

BEACH FORECAST: Few AM showers with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Winds remain gusty at times from the SW to W behind the front. Highs near 70. Surf remains rough at 2-4 ft with a moderate rip current risk.

THEME PARK FORECAST: A few showers through the morning, but overall a fair day into the afternoon with increasing sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s through the afternoon. Be sure to bring the jacket though as we'll fall quickly into the 50s this evening.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures take a dive this week with highs in the 60s to start out the week. Under clear skies, the coldest morning will be on Tuesday with lows into the upper 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost could occur around Gainesville and Ocala. From there, our weather turns pleasant and sunny to end the week. Overall this week will feel like a true Florida winter and be bright and sunny. There are some signs wetter weather could return by the end of the next weekend with a more unsettled pattern continuing into the following week.