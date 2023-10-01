Orlando weather: Coastal areas to see large amount of rain

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 75 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Another wet start to the day for many, especially along the coast. Periods of heavy rainfall will occur today into this afternoon. Given the wet weather we've experienced in the past week, the threat for flash flooding is increased today. The highest risk will be near the coast from Daytona Beach down to Palm Bay. Some spots could see 4-6" of rain by the end of today. Remember to Turn Around, Don't Drown. The front that has been the culprit of our rainy weather should push south throughout the day and lower rain chances by this evening. Highs will be cooler under cloudy skies with most in the low to mid 80s.



BEACHES:

Poor conditions along our beaches today thanks to ongoing rounds of rain moving onshore. Heavy rain could lead to flooding in areas like Cocoa Beach, Daytona Beach, and Melbourne. Surf conditions aren't much better with surf height up to 4–6 feet and a high risk of rip current. Winds will be out of the NE and gusty at times. Better conditions could arrive by late afternoon if you at least want to walk along the beaches.



OUTLOOK:

With the front pushed to the south, our weather will quickly improve early this week. Drier air will work its way in and lower rain chances beginning Monday. Expect more sunshine with limited storm chances for much of the week. The best chance of any rain will be along the coast by midweek. Highs return to the mid 80s.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Philippe and Rina continue in the Central Atlantic northeast of the Leeward Islands. Rina has been sheared apart is expected to gradually dissipate Sunday. Philippe, less than 500 miles SE of Rina, remains a tropical storm and is expected to brush the Leeward Islands early this week. The storm is forecast to struggle until later this week when it moves north in the Atlantic. It could become our next hurricane. Outside these two storms, the tropics remain quiet. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.