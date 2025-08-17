Orlando weather: Storms, high rip current risk conclude the weekend

article

The Brief Plan for a 70% chance, with the highest chances taking place from around 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. A few isolated coastal downpours and storms are possible in the late morning and into the early afternoon. Plan highs in the low and middle 90s with feel-like temperatures around 104-107°.



A few isolated coastal downpours and storms are possible in the late morning and into the early afternoon. This will be out ahead of our higher chances of more scattered heavy showers and storms.

What will the weather look like this afternoon and tonight?

What To Expect:

Plan for a 70% chance, with the highest chances taking place from around 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. There's a low risk of flash flooding, especially for areas that see repeated rounds of downpours.

With high moisture levels, a lot of rain will fall over short periods of time. Frequent lightning can be expected today, along with gusty winds and isolated pockets of small hail. Temperatures today will be hot and humid, but won't quite meet heat advisory levels.

Plan highs in the low and middle 90s with feel-like temperatures around 104-107°.

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible into the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. These will steadily fade into the late overnight. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, dipping into the upper 70s for lows.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

Looking ahead into the new work week, slightly lower chances of rain are on the way with more opportunity for dry-time. This is true, especially for midweek. Monday's highs will still be above normal, approaching the mid 90s.

Temperatures will be a bit closer to normal around midweek, in the low 90s. Tuesday will be a breezy day too, as winds could gust up to 20-25 mph. Hurricane Erin is still forecast to turn north and curve away from the US east coast.

We won't be completely free from impacts though. Strong rip currents will begin Monday, with a high risk of dangerously strong rip currents for much of this week.

Rough surf and large crashing waves will likely begin Tuesday and last through early Thursday. Swells could reach heights of up to 10–11 feet. Even for the strongest swimmers, surf conditions will be rough and dangerous.