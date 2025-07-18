Orlando weather: Central Florida's hottest weekend approaches, heat index in the triple-digits

The Brief Today begins what will be a sweltering weekend across Central Florida. Highs today will soar into the mid 90s for inland areas and closer to the low 90s along the Atlantic coast. Shower and storm chances will be lower today than days prior. We'll expect around a 40% chance, mainly for areas along and northwest of I-4. Any leftover showers will fade overnight. We stay very warm and muggy, and plan for lows in the mid to upper 70s.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Once we factor in the high humidity we'll see today, feels-like temperatures will be in a range of 100°-107°+. Shower and storm chances will be lower today than days prior. We'll expect around a 40% chance, mainly for areas along and northwest of I-4.

The timing of the rain looks to take place a little later on in the afternoon, from around 4pm-10pm.

TONIGHT: Any leftover showers will fade overnight. We stay very warm and muggy, and plan for lows in the mid to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer will arrive this weekend. Plan for highs in the mid 90s with high humidity leading to heat indices near dangerous levels, around 105°-108°+.

We'll see lower chances of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday, with only a 30% chance of a few isolated hit-and-miss downpours and storms.

Next Week

The remnants of Invest 93L look to bring more heavy rain our way into early next week. The system has moved inland into Louisiana and will push eastward where it could loop around and swing back down into Florida. This would bring another slug of deep tropical moisture our way for the first half of next week.

What does this mean for Florida? Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall are growing more likely.

This could lead to additional inches of rainfall over areas in Central Florida that are already fairly water-logged. There are still some questions as to where exactly the heaviest rain will set up, so be sure to stay close to the forecast for more.

