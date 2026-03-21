Orlando weather: Bright skies, warm temps to kickoff the weekend

The Brief Afternoon readings surge into the lower to even middle 80s, but we won't have the humidity, making it great to be outdoors. Highs stay above normal on Sunday, rising into the middle 80s along with lots of sun. The upper 80s return to end the workweek with just a few clouds as a ridge of high pressure builds east once again.



This ridge of high pressure continues to take over, which means more warmth and sun to kick off the weekend. We'll see some clouds from time to time but overall, it'll be beautiful.

Afternoon readings surge into the lower to even middle 80s, but we won't have the humidity, making it great to be outdoors.

Saturday night will be quiet and comfy with lows dipping back into the lower to middle 50s.

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What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The ridge of high pressure overhead holds for us through the remainder of the weekend with temperatures spiking as a result. Highs stay above normal on Sunday, rising into the middle 80s along with lots of sun.

It won't be quite as cool overnight, with lows falling back in the middle to upper 50s.

There could be some patchy fog once again with the light wind and starry sky.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Temps warm even more on Monday with some spots possibly sneaking back into the upper 80s. This warmth streams in ahead of a weak backdoor cold front that looks to bring some hit-or-miss showers Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of storms are possible too, which is something we'll be watching.

Temps fall just a touch behind this system, back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday. The mugginess that builds ahead of the front relaxes late in the week, with the sunshine returning too. The "cool-down" is short-lived with highs back into the mid-80s by Thursday.

The upper 80s return to end the workweek with just a few clouds as a ridge of high pressure builds east once again.