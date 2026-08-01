Suspect wanted for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, officials

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Eustis Police officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating 28-year-old Shakoi Donovan, who is currently wanted on multiple felony charges.

Officials are asking for anyone with information regarding Donovan's whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

According to investigators, Donovan is wanted on charges including:

Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer

Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

Fleeing to Elude

Resisting an Officer with Violence

Resisting an Officer without Violence

Officials advise the public to not approach, confront, or apprehend this individual. If you see Donovan or have information that could assist investigators, contact your local law enforcement agency or the appropriate tip line as soon as possible.