Suspect wanted for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, officials
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LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Eustis Police officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating 28-year-old Shakoi Donovan, who is currently wanted on multiple felony charges.
Officials are asking for anyone with information regarding Donovan's whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.
According to investigators, Donovan is wanted on charges including:
- Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
- Fleeing to Elude
- Resisting an Officer with Violence
- Resisting an Officer without Violence
Officials advise the public to not approach, confront, or apprehend this individual. If you see Donovan or have information that could assist investigators, contact your local law enforcement agency or the appropriate tip line as soon as possible.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Eustis Police Department on August 1, 2026.