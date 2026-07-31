Man dies after pickup truck hits guardrail, overturns on I-75 in Marion County, FHP says

The Brief A 42-year-old Eustis man died Friday in a rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to FHP. The man was ejected from a pickup that hit a guardrail and overturned on the road, an FHP report said.



A Eustis man died Friday when his pickup truck hit a guardrail and overturned on Interstate 75, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-75 near mile maker 366 in Reddick.

According to an FHP report, the 42-year-old man was traveling south on I-75 when he drifted across three lanes and hit a guardrail.

The collision caused the pickup truck to overturn before coming to rest in a northbound lane, the report said.

During the rollover, the man was ejected from the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted. Officials are urging drivers to use caution while traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.