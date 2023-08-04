No hurricane activity expected in Florida, Atlantic for the next week: NHC

Good news, Florida!

The tropics are quiet – for now. The National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone activity is expected for the next week.

The news comes after a busy couple of weeks in the Atlantic, including the formation of the 2023 hurricane season's first hurricane, Don, and a few other tropical systems that popped up in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The season got off to an "above average" start with three named storms in June alone, according to the National Hurricane Center. So far in 2023, there have been four named storms – Arlene, Bret, Cindy and most recently, Don.

Next on the list is Emily.

Photo: National Hurricane Center

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to track the tropics. Stay tuned for the latest information.

Saharan Dust tracker

A plume of Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa is now making its way to Florida. Track it below:

The Saharan Air Layer or SAL typically makes its way 4,000 miles across the Atlantic and into the United States during this time of the year.

An animated iFrame shows the dust moving across the Atlantic in real-time. The iFrame shows the denser particles moving off the western coast of Africa as the lighter, more transparent dust floats across the Atlantic.