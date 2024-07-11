NHC tracking disturbance off Florida coast, 5 tropical waves in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance off the east coast of Florida and five tropical waves in the Atlantic.

Low pressure area off Florida, Georgia coast

According to the National Hurricane Center, a broad area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles off the coast of the southeast U.S., including Florida and Georgia. It's currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Much of Central Florida will experience torrential downpours, gusty winds of 40-50 mph and frequent lightning that could impact drivers' morning commutes on Thursday. The highest chances for rain exist along the east coast, thanks to the aforementioned disorganized area of low pressure, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson.

The National Weather Service office in Melbourne said Thursday that the morning's showers will increase in coverage later in the day and scattered storms are possible. Additionally, there's a moderate risk of rip currents, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard and to never enter the ocean alone.

Tropical development isn't likely for this disturbance, however. Forecasters said there's a low (10%) chance that it forms in the next week. Despite this low chance of development, the disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal Carolinas later this week and into the weekend.

5 tropical waves

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring five tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

A tropical wave is an area of low pressure that moves east to west across the tropics, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a roundup, according to the NHC's Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion:

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, located northeast of the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Mauritania in Africa, is moving westward at 11-17 mph

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, located west of the Cape Verde Islands, is moving westward at 11-17 mph

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic, located near the halfway point of the Caribbean and west coast of Africa, is moving westward at 11 mph

A tropical wave in the western Atlantic, located northeast of the Lesser Antilles – which extends from the Virgin Islands south to Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean – is moving westward at 11-17 mph

A tropical wave in the western Caribbean, located just off the western tip of Cuba, is moving westward at 11-17 mph

A satellite view of the Atlantic Ocean on July 11, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

NOAA 2024 Hurricane Outlook

