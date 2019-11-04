Next cool front arrives tomorrow but, will it cool us down again?

article

Might be a good idea to keep the umbrella out and ready to go! Our next cool front will approach the area late tonight and into Tuesday. "This system looks like a rain maker for much of Central and North Central Florida during the day on Tuesday but, that's pretty much it, widespread cooling is not expected with the front." Said FOX 35 Meteorologist Jayme King. The latest information coming in from the European forecast model is suggesting chances near 50%+ and about 1/4" accumulations as the rain moves across the area, this is good news as it's been fairly dry and we can always use the rain during our dry season. Expect stronger front to arrive by Friday with higher rain chances again and more of an actual cool down going into next weekend.